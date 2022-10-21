SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 206,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $50.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

