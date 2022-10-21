Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer to $67.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Spectrum Brands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.67.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.41%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,540,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,137,000 after acquiring an additional 285,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 25.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,648,000 after acquiring an additional 282,821 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,119,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

