Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.76

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 44.76 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 38.25 ($0.46). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 38.60 ($0.47), with a volume of 572,563 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The company has a market cap of £183.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 44.67.

In related news, insider David N. C. Garman purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £107,500 ($129,893.67). In other Speedy Hire news, insider David N. C. Garman bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £107,500 ($129,893.67). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($19,333.01).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

