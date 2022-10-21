Spell Token (SPELL) Price Hits $0.0008

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Spell Token has a market cap of $84.86 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spell Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.81 or 0.27798000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,510,649,108 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spell Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spell Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.