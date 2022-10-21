Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at TD Securities

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Spin Master Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $31.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

Spin Master Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

