Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at TD Securities

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.30.
Spin Master Trading Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $31.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $40.00.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.
