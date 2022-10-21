Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.16

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.16 and traded as high as $7.89. Spok shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 66,214 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOK shares. TheStreet raised Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Spok in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spok in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Spok Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $154.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.28.

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 17.73%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -99.21%.

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $28,509.67. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 581,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,401.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $28,509.67. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 581,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,401.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randy Hyun bought 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $39,157.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,123.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 319,848 shares of company stock worth $2,329,899 in the last 90 days. 8.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Spok by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spok by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Spok by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spok by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Spok by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

