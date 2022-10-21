Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $130.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.17% from the stock’s previous close.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.35.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $87.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.12 and a beta of 1.82. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $78.50 and a 12-month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after buying an additional 51,955 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

