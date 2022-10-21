SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) PT Lowered to $44.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 85.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

SWTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,458. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $77.70.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $4,918,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $178,970,950.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

