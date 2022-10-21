Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) by 1,754.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,921 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 2.29% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGDM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,182. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31.

