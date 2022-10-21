SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.12

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

SSPPF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

