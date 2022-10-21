Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1,879.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,522 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 0.8% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE SWK traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.71. 22,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,089. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average is $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.