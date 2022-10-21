Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Mizuho

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SWK. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of SWK opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.15.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,922,000 after buying an additional 149,655 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,879,000 after buying an additional 570,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,705,000 after buying an additional 269,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,749,000 after buying an additional 166,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

