Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Star Group has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group Trading Up 1.2 %

SGU stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,598. Star Group has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Group

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Star Group by 365.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Star Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Star Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Star Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Star Group

(Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.