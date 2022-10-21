Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 325,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after acquiring an additional 92,170 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.2 %

SBUX stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,818. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.43.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

