Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 2.7% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.68. 208,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,017,818. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.