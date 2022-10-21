Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. Plans Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:SWEF)

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.4 %

Starwood European Real Estate Finance stock opened at GBX 89.60 ($1.08) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £358.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,800.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.55. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 88 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 98.20 ($1.19).

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

