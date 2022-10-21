State Street (NYSE:STT) Trading 3.9% Higher

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.37 and last traded at $67.37. 7,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,336,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.76.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in State Street by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 50,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

