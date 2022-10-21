Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

