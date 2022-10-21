Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 305 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Visteon by 51.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 31.8% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 652,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157,498 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 57.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,349,000 after purchasing an additional 127,824 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 14.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,147,000 after purchasing an additional 106,119 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,856.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 69,330 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visteon from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.36.

Visteon Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VC stock opened at $120.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.91. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.74. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.67 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other Visteon news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

