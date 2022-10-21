Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.2 %

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.32.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $319.50 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

