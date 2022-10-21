Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 133.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $89.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.18. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

