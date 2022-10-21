Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 356,126 Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) by 712.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,126 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Allied Esports Entertainment Trading Up 1.6 %

AESE opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $45.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Allied Esports Entertainment Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment ( NASDAQ:AESE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 840.67%.

(Get Rating)

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. The Poker, Gaming & Entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, and online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.