Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,342 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 105.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 31.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $3,987,855 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

