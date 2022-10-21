Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 41,200 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 41,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 250.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 32.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.2949 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 75.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

