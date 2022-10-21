Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

C opened at $42.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.89. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

