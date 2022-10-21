Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,116 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 26,116 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

ORCL stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $186.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

