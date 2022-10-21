Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,400 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.24 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28.

