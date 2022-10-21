Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,514 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,128.0% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $99.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.44 EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,402,248.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

