Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Upgraded to Buy by Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STLA. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stellantis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stellantis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.14.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of STLA opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Stellantis

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,391,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 35,437,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,503,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,513 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 279.3% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 4,796,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 21.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,709,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.