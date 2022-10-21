Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Upgraded to Buy by Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STLA. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stellantis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stellantis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.14.
Stellantis Price Performance
Shares of STLA opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stellantis (STLA)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.