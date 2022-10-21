Stellar Reaches Market Cap of $2.83 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.83 billion and $100.89 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00012284 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,313.00 or 0.27693447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,564 coins and its circulating supply is 25,606,742,082 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

