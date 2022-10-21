Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.48 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of SCL stock traded down $6.36 on Friday, reaching $95.41. The company had a trading volume of 113,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.20 and its 200 day moving average is $102.93. Stepan has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $129.35.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 20.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Stepan

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $141,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stepan news, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 500 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.45 per share, with a total value of $56,225.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,804.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $141,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $247,287. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stepan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Stepan by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,828,000 after purchasing an additional 221,795 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 222.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 23,015 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.