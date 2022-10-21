Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 27,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 71,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $306.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

