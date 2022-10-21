Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $75.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $68.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average is $73.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 164,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.4% during the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 193.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

