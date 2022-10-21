STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

STM opened at €33.59 ($34.28) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($21.89). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.70.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

