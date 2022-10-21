Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 27,434 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 153% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,836 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 748,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,227,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

