StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Orion Group Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE ORN opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $78.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.80. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.06.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.57 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Orion Group Company Profile
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
