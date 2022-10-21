StockNews.com Downgrades OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Hold

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OCFC opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

Insider Activity

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 25.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after buying an additional 93,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,348,000 after purchasing an additional 106,245 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,195,000 after purchasing an additional 36,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,431,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,383,000 after purchasing an additional 84,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.