StockNews.com Downgrades Prudential (NYSE:PUK) to Sell

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.00.

Prudential Price Performance

NYSE PUK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,177. Prudential has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $41.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84.

Insider Activity at Prudential

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 44,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

