StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.15.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million.

Institutional Trading of Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

