StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on SuperCom in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

SuperCom Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.42. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 90.33% and a negative net margin of 105.03%. Equities research analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

