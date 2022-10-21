Stratis One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.33 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $74.27 million and $7.33 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,301.29 or 0.06782338 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001817 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00081815 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00031429 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00060483 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00015067 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00025514 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,230,411 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.