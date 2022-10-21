Stratis (STRAX) Reaches Market Cap of $72.27 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002676 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $72.27 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,279.68 or 0.06737830 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001770 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00031259 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00078102 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00058670 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000541 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00014695 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00025060 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000303 BTC.
Stratis Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,213,671 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.