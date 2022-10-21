Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Straumann from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a CHF 125 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 165 to CHF 140 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Straumann from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Straumann currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Straumann Stock Performance

Straumann stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

