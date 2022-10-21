Streakk (STKK) Price Tops $328.02 on Exchanges

Streakk (STKK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. Streakk has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and $399,959.00 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be bought for approximately $328.02 or 0.01711238 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 329.01964675 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $456,630.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

