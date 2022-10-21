Streamr Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.70 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $22.14 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.68 or 0.27536632 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

