Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Cut to $232.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $238.00 to $232.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.94.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $214.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.58 and a 200-day moving average of $221.04. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

