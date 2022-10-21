Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Suburban Propane Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:SPH opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.33 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 35.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 407.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after buying an additional 244,537 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 50.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 30,018 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 57.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 21,574 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

