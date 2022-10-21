Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 6.0% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $15,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.21. 9,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

