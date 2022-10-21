Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,895,000 after purchasing an additional 873,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,822,000 after purchasing an additional 161,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 308.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 204,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,616,000 after purchasing an additional 154,003 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.38. 78,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,527. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

