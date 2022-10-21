Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $547,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.57. The company had a trading volume of 41,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.65. The company has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.